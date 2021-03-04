Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

19th death anniversary of Journo Harun observed in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

Khulna Press Club organised a meeting to commemorate Journalist Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon at his 19th death anniversary on Tuesday. photo: observer

Khulna Press Club organised a meeting to commemorate Journalist Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon at his 19th death anniversary on Tuesday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Mar 3: The 19th death anniversary of Journalist Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon was observed here on Tuesday in a befitting manner.
Senior Reporter of Khulna based daily Purbanchal and ex-vice president of Khulna Press Club Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon was killed on March 2 in 2002 in front of Nesaria Madrasa at Boyra Muzgunni area while he was going to his office around 7 pm from his residence at Daulatpur Pabla area in the city.
Khulna Press Club (KPC) and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) organised separate commemoration meeting, doa mahfil and placed floral wreaths at the journalist memorial, a monument that was built in the memory of slain journalists on the KPC premises. Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman and district unit AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid attended the programme.
Khulna Press Club (KPC) President S M Zahid Hossain chaired the commemoration meeting at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium. City unit Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana addressed the meeting as chief guest. Senior journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Ahmed Ali Khan, A K Hiru, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Mozammel Haque Howlader, Humayun Kabir, and Sohrab Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting.
Earlier, KUJ organised a commemoration meeting at the same venue. KUJ President Mahbub Alam Sohag presided over the meeting.  
Speakers at the meeting recalled the contribution of late journalist Harun for his outstanding role in the development of greater Khulna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim three lives in 2 dists
Three females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
19th death anniversary of Journo Harun observed in Khulna
Thrust for creating youth employment to build prosperous country
Tourists flood Cox’s Bazar
Freedom fighters were accorded reception on the ground of Gopnagar Government School
BCL leader hacked to death at Singair
97 detained on different charges in 5 dists


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft