19th death anniversary of Journo Harun observed in Khulna



Khulna Press Club organised a meeting to commemorate Journalist Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon at his 19th death anniversary on Tuesday. photo: observer

Senior Reporter of Khulna based daily Purbanchal and ex-vice president of Khulna Press Club Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon was killed on March 2 in 2002 in front of Nesaria Madrasa at Boyra Muzgunni area while he was going to his office around 7 pm from his residence at Daulatpur Pabla area in the city.

Khulna Press Club (KPC) and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) organised separate commemoration meeting, doa mahfil and placed floral wreaths at the journalist memorial, a monument that was built in the memory of slain journalists on the KPC premises. Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman and district unit AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid attended the programme.

Khulna Press Club (KPC) President S M Zahid Hossain chaired the commemoration meeting at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium. City unit Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana addressed the meeting as chief guest. Senior journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Ahmed Ali Khan, A K Hiru, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Mozammel Haque Howlader, Humayun Kabir, and Sohrab Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting.

Earlier, KUJ organised a commemoration meeting at the same venue. KUJ President Mahbub Alam Sohag presided over the meeting.

Speakers at the meeting recalled the contribution of late journalist Harun for his outstanding role in the development of greater Khulna.







KHULNA, Mar 3: The 19th death anniversary of Journalist Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon was observed here on Tuesday in a befitting manner.Senior Reporter of Khulna based daily Purbanchal and ex-vice president of Khulna Press Club Harun-ur-Rashid Khokon was killed on March 2 in 2002 in front of Nesaria Madrasa at Boyra Muzgunni area while he was going to his office around 7 pm from his residence at Daulatpur Pabla area in the city.Khulna Press Club (KPC) and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) organised separate commemoration meeting, doa mahfil and placed floral wreaths at the journalist memorial, a monument that was built in the memory of slain journalists on the KPC premises. Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman and district unit AL President Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid attended the programme.Khulna Press Club (KPC) President S M Zahid Hossain chaired the commemoration meeting at Journalist Humayun Kabir Balu Auditorium. City unit Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana addressed the meeting as chief guest. Senior journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Ahmed Ali Khan, A K Hiru, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Mozammel Haque Howlader, Humayun Kabir, and Sohrab Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting.Earlier, KUJ organised a commemoration meeting at the same venue. KUJ President Mahbub Alam Sohag presided over the meeting.Speakers at the meeting recalled the contribution of late journalist Harun for his outstanding role in the development of greater Khulna.