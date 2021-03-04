Video
Thrust for creating youth employment to build prosperous country

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 3: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday underscored the need for creating employment generation to the youths to build a happy and prosperous country.
"As the youths are the driving forces of the country, an emphasis should be given for creating the employment generation to the youths to attain the cherished goal of the country", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a Media Briefing on 'Youth Employment at Local Level' held at the auditorium of Gaibandha Zila Parishad of the town here on Wednesday.
SKS Foundation, a local non-government organisation, arranged the function under the project of enhancing the participation of community based organisations (CBOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in democratic government in Bangladesh funded by the European Union in cooperation with Oxfam Bangladesh and Centre for Policy Dialogue.
Vice-principal and also Acting Principal of Gaibandha Government College Professor Md. Khalilur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest while president of Gaibandha Press Club KM Rezaul Haque presided over the    function.
Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the theme was done by Project Coordinator Md. Baharam Khan.
At the function, a number of journalists of print and electronic media including news agency took part and gave their opinions to make the project in the district a success.


