Tourists flood Cox’s Bazar



Tourists on the sea beach in Cox's Bazar. photo: observer

About seven lakh tourists have come to the tourism capital last week, but the apacity of the hotels, motels and other establishments is not more than accommodating three lakh.

Tourists are facing sufferings due to lack of hotel room, washroom and change-room facilities. After not getting accommodation anywhere, many tourists including adults and children were seen standing on Kalatali road of the town.

Hundreds of tourists were also seen waiting for hotel rooms in the intersection of Suganda Cultural Centre in the town. Of them, women and children were suffering the most. They were sitting along road sides in speechless condition.

A huge number of tourists have also passed time in buses, ticket counters, educational institutions, restaurants, beach chairs, reception rooms of hotels, and local houses.

Some of them said, they could not think they will go through sufferings in the world's largest sea beach.

Kazi Rasel Ahmed, president of Cox's Bazar Cottage Owners Association comprising 117 cottages and guesthouses, said, so many tourists were not seen ever in Cox's Bazar in the last one era.

In the last 10 days, several lakhs of tourists arrived in Cox's Bazar, he mentioned.

Besides, many of them fell in trouble as over 400 hotels, motels and cottages were booked in advance, he further said.

According to the hotel owners, at least 6.5 lakh tourists arrived in the beach in the last 10 days; a business of Tk 100 crore took place at that time.

Tourists like Riday Islam and Abdus Sukur said, several thousands of tourists spent night in buses or on the beach; they mostly suffer for washroom facilities.

Washroom or change-room was found nowhere in the town other than Laboni and Sugada points, they mentioned. Besides, restaurants charged higher prices of food, they complained.

Tourist Md Hannan came from Lake City in Dhaka, and another Azharul Islam from Satkhira Upazla said, extra fares were realised by few hotels in the beach area.

President of Tour Operator Association of Cox's Bazar (TOAC) Tofael Ahmad told The Daily Observer, in the last few days, more than seven lakh tourists arrived in Cox's Bazar; a business of Tk 100 crore took place, and it will increase in the coming days.

Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police in Cox's Bazar zone Mohammed Mahiuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer, officially hotels and motels are supposed to accommodate 1,15,000 tourists. But the number has been three to four lakhs, he said, adding, tourist police members are hiccupping to tackle the huge number of tourists.

He tourists, in group, are also touring Himchhari hilly fountain, Darianagar, Inani stone beach, Teknaf's Mathin Koup, Naf River, Marine Drive, and Saint Martin Island.

There is no space in these spots, he mentioned.

None has yet been in trouble for stern security measures, he claimed.

But the guidelines given amid corona pandemic cannot be possible to abide by, he further said.

Deputy Commissioner in Cox's Bazar and District Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid said, the administration is maintaining vigilance to ensure security of the huge number of tourists and address their problems.

Asked whether extra hotel fares are being realised from tourists, he said, there are mobile courts in the field to oversee this.

Legal measures will be taken if any allegation of tourist harassment is proved, he gave assurance.







