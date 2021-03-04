Video
BCL leader hacked to death at Singair

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Mar 3: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was hacked to death in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Faruk Hossain Miru was the general secretary of Singair Upazila unit BCL. He was also the VP of Singair Government College. Singair Awami League Joint General Secretary Shahidur Rahman said 8-10 men hacked Miru in Singair Old Bus Stand area around 1:30 am.
He alleged that Paribahan Shramik League leader Angur and his brother Dulal led the attack.
Relatives took him to National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopadic Rehabilitation (Pongu Hospital) in Dhaka where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.
Police Super Rifat Rahman Shamim confirmed the matter.


