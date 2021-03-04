97 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 97 people including two Indian nationals and six women were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 84 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested a total 41 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday. Of the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest 14 were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested a total of 43 people on different charges in the district.

Among the arrestees, 14 were arrested by district police and 29 by RMP.

Of them, 25 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest 10 were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through press release on Sunday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.

KISHOREGANJ: A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team arrested one person with foreign liquor in the district on Monday night.

The arrestee was identified as Md Kurtuz Ali, 25, son of late Alfaz Ali of Guradighi Village in Nikli Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 Company Commander Lt. Shovon Khan said, the RAB members raided Guradight area of the upazila and arrested him with 20 bottles of foreign liquor. A case has been filed in this connection with Nikli Police Station (PS).

MYMENSINGH: Three councillor candidates and a voter were detained in Nandail Municipality of the district on Sunday on charge of creating chaos inside a centre.

The detainees are councillor candidates Khairul Islam Manik, Abdul Khaleq and Rafiqul Alam Farruq and voter Mohammad Arzu.

Executive Magistrate Sayeda Parvin detained the councillor candidates from Shahid Smrity Adarsha Degree College Centre at around 11am as they made chaos with the voters from the morning, though they were warned many times.

They will be released after ending the voting.

SIRAJGANJ: Police have detained six women in connection with stealing two children from Sirajganj hospitals within five days.

Of them, one Kalpana Khatun, 25, wife of Saddam of Alokdia Village under Salanga PS was shown arrested.

Five other women were detained for interrogation, police said.

Earlier, police, in a drive, rescued a child alive and recovered a dead one from a house in Alokdia at around 10:30pm on Saturday.

Dead child Mahim was the son of Chayan Islam and Manjuara of Bhadalia Village in Ullapara Upazila while alive Samiul is the son of Abdul Majed and Sabita Khatun, residents of Sthal Village in Chatmohar of Pabna.

Officer-in-Charge of Salanga PS Abdul Quader Jilani said Shakhwat H Memorial Hospital was visited after a one-day baby was stolen from the hospital on Saturday.

After reviewing the hospital's CCTV footage, police raided Saddam's house and found the infant in Kalpana's lap.

After searching the house, Mahim's body was recovered from a stack of paddy.

Twenty-nine-day-old Mahim was stolen from Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on February 23.

During the raid, police arrested Kalpana and detained five more women who were staying nearby the house, said Superintend of Police Hasibul Alam.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained two Indian nationals in Sreemangal border area of the district on Saturday when they were intruding the country from India.

The detained persons are: Gurupad Debbarma, 42, and Rajib Debbarma. They both are residents of Bidyabil village in Khowai district of Tripura State in India.

A team of BGB detained them from Sindurkhan area in the afternoon, and later, handed over them to Sreemangal PS.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector of the PS Romena Begum said the detained persons will be produced before a court after filing of a case.

Meanwhile, detained Rajib said they did not intrude the country, rather regularly work in a farming land at the border.

They were detained from there, he alleged.







