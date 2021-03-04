Student sent to jail in Bogura over rape charge

BOGURA, Mar 3: A young man was sent to jail in the district on Monday in a case filed over rape of a schoolgirl with the false promises of marriage.

Accused Akash Khan Faruk, 25, is a honours second-year student at Bogura Government Azizul Haque College and an activist of the college Chharta League unit.

He was sent to Bogura jail at noon following a court order.

Police arrested him early Monday from a hostel in the college area.

According to the case statement, Akash and the victim, a tenth grader girl, had an affair.

Akash took the girl to his house on Saturday night where he raped the victim several times.

As the victim put pressure on Akash to marry her, he threatened the girl.

The victim's father filed a case with Dhunat Police Station on Sunday evening.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Kripa Sindhu said the victim was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for medical test.







