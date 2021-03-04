Women's hockey tournament begins March 14

After the recently concluded Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition, the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is going to organize the women's hockey tournament which will begin from March 14 at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Talking to BSS on Wednesday, BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed

that thirteen teams including twelve district teams and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan will take part in the meet.

After the group phase matches the top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals while the two winning semifinalist will play the final later stage, he added.

Yousuf said as both their men's and women's hockey teams will remain busy for the upcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games so after the games the BHF has plan to arrange number of domestic competitions in the coming days. -BSS







