Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:09 PM
BCB to prepare domestic cricket calendar till 2023

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is seriously mulling to prepare a calendar for the domestic cricket till 2023 in a bid to run all of the leagues and tournament smoothly.
The calendar will be prepared once the Bangladesh national team's Future Tour Programme (FTP) is finalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) up to 2023.
"Since we have been in talk with our FTP till 2023, we can't still take decision on the domestic calendar but once the FTP is finalized we'll prepare the calendar in order to run our domestic cricket smoothly," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Wednesday.
"Especially we'll fix the date of the main tournaments like Dhaka Premier League (DPL), National Cricket League (NCL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and others. There are some processes in it as the recommendation of this league should come from the concerned committee. Primarily we want to restart the domestic cricket as early as possible. There is a massive gap at this moment due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we want to fill the gaps with longer version cricket. After that we have a plan to start DPL," he added.
The domestic cricket was halted after Covid-19 pandemic hit Bangladesh in 2020. The BCB however will restart the domestic cricket after the cricketers are vaccinated.
"At this moment, our emerging team is playing a series. We have a plan to restart the domestic cricket after this series," the BCB high-up informed.
"We have already sent the list of the cricketers in the National Sports Council (NSC). The NSC said it is in process. We will try to vaccinate the players, support staff and grounds men with the coordination of concerned ministry and health department as soon as possible," he remarked.
The BCB CEO said a slot of BPL has already been finalized and they will announce the date after talking to the governing council.
"We have already fixed a date for the BPL. We'll announce the date once the BPL governing council gives their permission," Chowdhury said.     -BSS


