Facing new ball properly can bring positive result in NZ, says Mithun



Mithun speaks after first gym session in New Zealand on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

"Playing here is challenging since the condition in New Zealand is different from us. We rarely get chance to play in such a condition," Mithun spoke to media virtually on Wednesday. "We all know that playing against new ball in New Zealand is very challenging".

"If we can manage to face new ball properly, then hopefully we'll get positive result than previous matches we played here," he hoped.

Like peer cricketers, Mithun explained self-isolation as a new know-how and termed as distressing. He said, "It's very agonizing to stay in a room. Hardly there has anything to do but stay within a room all day long".

He also told that such isolation is not new to him. "We have been in Covid-19 situation for the last one year. We were not allowed to go out of hotel during the tournaments in Bangladesh," he stated.

We'll be able to move normally after 14 days and we certainly will enjoy then."

Tigers are in New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. But one of the key problems for visitors is the cold and heavy wind here. Mithun however, finds current weather tolerable for them. "Weather in New Zealand is very fine. We had suffered much during our earlier visit here. But hopefully we'll not get such adverse weather this time," he explained.

He also said that they have been taking this weather condition as an advantage. "We have come here much earlier and shall get practice facilities. Hopefully all of us in the team will be able to cope with adversity utilizing respective skills," he said further.

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the first one-dayer of the three-match series. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26.







Bangladesh middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun thinks that playing against new ball is the biggest challenge in New Zealand. He hoped that all his teammates will be able to feat themselves for something positive."Playing here is challenging since the condition in New Zealand is different from us. We rarely get chance to play in such a condition," Mithun spoke to media virtually on Wednesday. "We all know that playing against new ball in New Zealand is very challenging"."If we can manage to face new ball properly, then hopefully we'll get positive result than previous matches we played here," he hoped.Like peer cricketers, Mithun explained self-isolation as a new know-how and termed as distressing. He said, "It's very agonizing to stay in a room. Hardly there has anything to do but stay within a room all day long".He also told that such isolation is not new to him. "We have been in Covid-19 situation for the last one year. We were not allowed to go out of hotel during the tournaments in Bangladesh," he stated.We'll be able to move normally after 14 days and we certainly will enjoy then."Tigers are in New Zealand to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. But one of the key problems for visitors is the cold and heavy wind here. Mithun however, finds current weather tolerable for them. "Weather in New Zealand is very fine. We had suffered much during our earlier visit here. But hopefully we'll not get such adverse weather this time," he explained.He also said that they have been taking this weather condition as an advantage. "We have come here much earlier and shall get practice facilities. Hopefully all of us in the team will be able to cope with adversity utilizing respective skills," he said further.Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the first one-dayer of the three-match series. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26.