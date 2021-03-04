Dhaka Abahani face Uttar Baridhara today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, take on Uttar Baridhara Club in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The match kicks off at 6.15 pm, following the day's another match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club that begins at 3.45 pm at the same venue.

Abahani Limited, who tasted their first defeat in the ongoing league in the hands of holders Bashundhara Kings in the previous round match, must be looking forward to return winning streak by winning the match against Baridhara in order to stay in the competition race.

The six times league champions Abahani, the most successful team in the history of BPL as well as country's football, know how to come back and they must be upbeat to win the on Thursday's match against Baridhara.

The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit currently stand at third spot in the points table with 22 points from 11 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club place at tenth spot with nine points playing the same number of matches.

While Uttar Baridhara must be boosted following their 2-1 victory over mighty Sheikh Russel Krira Chaka in the previous round match and they will go the field Thursday with an aim to make another upset against Abahani.

On the other hand, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra also looking forward to return winning track giving their best performance against Bangladesh Police Football Club following their dismal performance in the last four round matches.

Among the last four matches, Sheikh Russel managed only one draw against Abahani Limited while they lost the remaining three matches that pushed them back a little bit in the competition race.

Sheikh Russel KC is currently not in a comfortable position in the league table as they stand at sixth position with 17 points from 11 matches and they must be aiming to win the match against Bangladesh Police Football Club, who are currently stand at eighth position in the points table with 12 points.

Bangladesh Police Football Club who lost to 1-4 to Saif Sporting Club in their previous round match, registered three victories three draws and five defeats from their eleven appearance in the league. -BSS









