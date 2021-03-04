Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Abahani face Uttar Baridhara today

Bangladesh Premier League

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Abahani Limited, Dhaka, take on Uttar Baridhara Club in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).
The match kicks off at 6.15 pm, following the day's another match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Bangladesh Police Football Club that begins at 3.45 pm at the same venue.
Abahani Limited, who tasted their first defeat in the ongoing league in the hands of holders Bashundhara Kings in the previous round match, must be looking forward to return winning streak by winning the match against Baridhara in order to stay in the competition race.
The six times league champions Abahani, the most successful team in the history of BPL as well as country's football, know how to come back and they must be upbeat to win the on Thursday's match against Baridhara.
The sky blue Dhanmondi outfit currently stand at third spot in the points table with 22 points from 11 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club place at tenth spot with nine points playing the same number of matches.
While Uttar Baridhara must be boosted following their 2-1 victory over mighty Sheikh Russel Krira Chaka in the previous round match and they will go the field Thursday with an aim to make another upset against Abahani.
On the other hand, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra also looking forward to return winning track giving their best performance against Bangladesh Police Football Club following their dismal performance in the last four round matches.
Among the last four matches, Sheikh Russel managed only one draw against Abahani Limited while they lost the remaining three matches that pushed them back a little bit in the competition race.
Sheikh Russel KC is currently not in a comfortable position in the league table as they stand at sixth position with 17 points from 11 matches and they must be aiming to win the match against Bangladesh Police Football Club, who are currently stand at eighth position in the points table with 12 points.
Bangladesh Police Football Club who lost to 1-4 to Saif Sporting Club in their previous round match, registered three victories three draws and five defeats from their eleven appearance in the league.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Time trial is more reliable than Yo Yo tests, says Indian trainer
Handball referees talent hunt programme concludes
Women's hockey tournament begins March 14
BCB to prepare domestic cricket calendar till 2023
Facing new ball properly can bring positive result in NZ, says Mithun
Dhaka Abahani face Uttar Baridhara today
All Tigers tested negative for 3rd C-19 test
Three Olympic goals in a round


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft