All Tigers tested negative for 3rd C-19 test



Following negative reports from the 3rd corona test the Bangladesh squad on Wednesday completed their first gym session since arriving in New Zealand. From today (March 4) the team will train at Lincoln Green in groups of seven. photo:: screenshot

"We have done 3rd phase test for Corona virus and all of us reported negative. The 4th test will be done on 12th day," middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun was seen in a video message conveyed by BCB.

Tigers started gym session yesterday but five players and two staff are allowed to exercise at once. Mithun said, "We've got chance to do gym work today. I am feeling well using gym after a week. We can exercise now but being divided into four groups containing seven members each," he added.

"It takes half an hour to go for exercise, half an hour to return and we are allocated two hours to exercise. It means we are allowed to stay outside for three hours," Mithun revealed the details timing of practice session. "We have to continue practicing this way till the 14th day of quarantine".

After 14-day quarantine Tigers will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.

The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26 respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.









