Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

All Tigers tested negative for 3rd C-19 test

Tamim and Co. start gym work

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Following negative reports from the 3rd corona test the Bangladesh squad on Wednesday completed their first gym session since arriving in New Zealand. From today (March 4) the team will train at Lincoln Green in groups of seven. photo:: screenshot

Following negative reports from the 3rd corona test the Bangladesh squad on Wednesday completed their first gym session since arriving in New Zealand. From today (March 4) the team will train at Lincoln Green in groups of seven. photo:: screenshot

One-week mandatory quarantine is over. Players of touring Bangladesh National Cricket Team completed 3rd Covid-19 test and Tigers reported negative and hence they were allowed to start gym session from Wednesday.
"We have done 3rd phase test for Corona virus and all of us reported negative. The 4th test will be done on 12th day," middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun was seen in a video message conveyed by BCB.
Tigers started gym session yesterday but five players and two staff are allowed to exercise at once. Mithun said, "We've got chance to do gym work today. I am feeling well using gym after a week. We can exercise now but being divided into four groups containing seven members each," he added.
"It takes half an hour to go for exercise, half an hour to return and we are allocated two hours to exercise. It means we are allowed to stay outside for three hours," Mithun revealed the details timing of practice session. "We have to continue practicing this way till the 14th day of quarantine".
After 14-day quarantine Tigers will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.
The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26 respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Time trial is more reliable than Yo Yo tests, says Indian trainer
Handball referees talent hunt programme concludes
Women's hockey tournament begins March 14
BCB to prepare domestic cricket calendar till 2023
Facing new ball properly can bring positive result in NZ, says Mithun
Dhaka Abahani face Uttar Baridhara today
All Tigers tested negative for 3rd C-19 test
Three Olympic goals in a round


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft