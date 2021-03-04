Three Olympic goals in a round



Faisal Mahmood of Brothers Union Club.

An Olympic goal is a goal scored directly from a corner kick without any contact by a second player. An Olympic goal is called an 'Olimpico' as well. Such kinds of goals are not seen much in Bangladesh football while such goals are common scenarios in top leagues of European football.

On 1st March, Brothers Union registered a 5-2 big margin win over Arambagh Krira Sangha yet the key attractions of the match were local midfielder Faisal's Olympic goals. One was enough amazing for the fans while the second one in the same match really moved the fans. Midfielder Faisal was flooded with praises on social media.

The very next day, this BPL had witnessed the third Olympic goal which was scored in a 1-1 match of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society. The Uzbekistan striker Otabek Validjanov of the Dhanmondi club was the scorer of this one.

These beautiful goals have caught eyes of many and it is expected that this BPL is going to get some more excitements in the coming matches.

Currently after playing the 12th round, Bashundhara Kings is leading the point table with 34 points from 12 matches. Sheikh Jamal DC is at the second spot with 23 points playing 11 matches. Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 22 points while its traditional opponent Mohammedan Sporting Club is right behind it at the fourth place with 19 points. Both the teams played 11 matches. Saif Sporting Club is at the fifth place with the same 19 points as Mohammedan but fallen behind due to the goal difference.









The 12th round of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2021 had seen three Olympic goals and among these goals two were scored by a local midfielder Faisal Mahmood of Brothers Union Club in a single match.An Olympic goal is a goal scored directly from a corner kick without any contact by a second player. An Olympic goal is called an 'Olimpico' as well. Such kinds of goals are not seen much in Bangladesh football while such goals are common scenarios in top leagues of European football.On 1st March, Brothers Union registered a 5-2 big margin win over Arambagh Krira Sangha yet the key attractions of the match were local midfielder Faisal's Olympic goals. One was enough amazing for the fans while the second one in the same match really moved the fans. Midfielder Faisal was flooded with praises on social media.The very next day, this BPL had witnessed the third Olympic goal which was scored in a 1-1 match of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society. The Uzbekistan striker Otabek Validjanov of the Dhanmondi club was the scorer of this one.These beautiful goals have caught eyes of many and it is expected that this BPL is going to get some more excitements in the coming matches.Currently after playing the 12th round, Bashundhara Kings is leading the point table with 34 points from 12 matches. Sheikh Jamal DC is at the second spot with 23 points playing 11 matches. Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 22 points while its traditional opponent Mohammedan Sporting Club is right behind it at the fourth place with 19 points. Both the teams played 11 matches. Saif Sporting Club is at the fifth place with the same 19 points as Mohammedan but fallen behind due to the goal difference.