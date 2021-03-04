Video
Mushtaq’s death: Cops foil march towards PMO

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Nagorik Somaj, a platform of different organisations led by Zafrullah Chowdhury, started a march towards the Prime Minister's Office from the National Press Club on Tuesday. On being intercepted by police near Hotel InterContinental, the protesters staged a rally there demanding repeal of the Digital Security Act by March 26 following the death of Mushtaq Ahmed in jail. photo : Observer

Nagorik Somaj, a platform of different organisations led by Zafrullah Chowdhury, started a march towards the Prime Minister's Office from the National Press Club on Tuesday. On being intercepted by police near Hotel InterContinental, the protesters staged a rally there demanding repeal of the Digital Security Act by March 26 following the death of Mushtaq Ahmed in jail. photo : Observer

Police obstructed some eminent citizens near Hotel InterContinental in the city's Shahbagh area when they brought out a procession demanding justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed as he died in police custody, and repealing of the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The eminent citizens under the banner of 'Nagarik Somabesh' gathered in front of the Jatiya Press Club around 11 am to start their march towards the Prime Minister's Office.
As they tried to move towards the PMO, police obstructed them in front of the Hotel Intercontinental by putting up barricades.  Then the protesters held a rally over there. Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik Badiul Alam Majumdar, prominent photographer Shahidul Alam were, among others, present at the rally. Earlier left-leaning student bodies, including Bangladesh Chhatra Front, Chhatra Federation and Bangladesh Students Rights Protection Council, on Friday and Saturday staged demonstrations on the Dhaka University campus, protesting the death of writer Mushtaq.
Talking to media, Chief Coordinator of Gana Samhati Andolon Zonayed Saki said a tougher protest will be waged if the DSA is not abolished by March 26. Mushtaq reportedly suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur Jain on Thursday evening.



