Speakers for including ‘Manifesto of Independence’ in nat’l curriculum  

A committee celebrating the golden jubilee of the reading of the Manifesto of Independence on Wednesday urged the authorities to include the 'Manifesto' in the national curriculum to teach the real history of the country's Liberation War to generations to come.

The speakers at a discussion meeting urged this while celebrating the golden jubilee of the reading of the Manifesto of Independence at Tangail Press Club.

On March 3 in 1971, Shahjahan Siraj, one of the founders of Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad and general secretary of undivided Chhatra League, read out the Manifesto of Independence before millions of students and people in presence of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Shahjahan Siraj Welfare Trust Chairman Rabeya Siraj chaired the discussion. Tangail Zilla Parishad Chairman and district Awami League President valiant freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, one of the members of the historic Four Student Leaders popularly known as Four Khalifas of Chhatra League Nur-e-Alam Siddiky, among others, were present at the discussion meeting.

In his speech Nur-e-Alam Siddiky said, "Everybody is explaining the history of Liberation War according to ones own point of view like the fabled sighting of an elephant by the blind. Bangabandhu was the leader of independence, architect and a burning source of inspiration."

"Chhatra League was the main driving force of implementing Bangabandhu's ideology. He was the engineer and Chhatra League was the bricklayer. The emergence of independent Bangladesh cannot be imagined without the Chhatra League," he added.

The celebration committee convener Barrister Shukla Sarwat Siraj, also the daughter of Shahjahan Siraj, demanded inclusion of the 'Manifesto of Independence' in the country's national curriculum to inform the post liberation generations about the authentic history of the Liberation War.







