British Council for more STEM scholarships for Bangladesh women

As Bangladesh is celebrating the 50 years of independence, the British Council is also celebrating the 70 years of opening the Dhaka office, said a press release of the British Council on Wednesday.

The UK-Bangladesh partnership has been immensely productive and the highlights of it have been the education and empowerment of women and girls, said the release.

Subsequently, in 2021, Bangladesh has been chosen to receive the highest number of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Scholarships in South Asia from the following universities - Teesside University; City, University of London; University of Strathclyde; Newcastle University; Edinburgh Napier University; The University of Warwick; The University of Edinburgh; and Brunel University London. Various subjects will be offered in the scholarships, including Energy Transition, Climate Change, and Health and Life Sciences.

The scholarship programme is part of a global partnership with 19 UK universities to benefit women from international countries, including the Americas, South Asia, and South-East Asia.

The British Council Bangladesh is seeking female candidates with a STEM background who can demonstrate their need for financial support and the individual who wishes to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM.

Additional eligibility criteria include an undergraduate degree, English language proficiency, passion for study, actively working, Bangladesh citizens or residents, and the willingness to complete the entire academic period from September/October 2021 - 2022. Candidates will receive numerous benefits such as economic support, including tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, exceptional care for mothers, and help with the English language, the press release added.

Moreover, the candidates will get the opportunity to attend prestigious universities in the UK. The universities from the UK are amongst the world's leader in STEM subjects.















