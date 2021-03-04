Samabaya Bank chair gets bail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted bail to Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Chairman of Bangladesh Samabaya Bank Ltd, in a case filed for misappropriating the clients mortgaged gold worth about Tk 11.40 crore.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Senior Special Judge Court passed the bail order after he surrendered before it and sought bail.

On February 16, Deputy Director (DD) of ACC filed a case with Dhaka Integrated Office-1 against nine Samabaya Bank officials including Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi for attempting to misappropriate 7,398 Tolas of gold of 2,316 clients mortgaged to the bank worth about Tk 40.8 crore. The accused in connivance with another misappropriated gold worth about Tk 11.40 crore by introducing a fake person as a client.







