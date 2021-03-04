HC orders judicial probe

High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Barishal to conduct a judicial inquiry into the death of an apprentice lawyer Rezaul Karim Reza, who died on January 1 in the Detective Branch custody allegedly after torture.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by victim's father Yunus Munshi seeking a judicial probe.

In the petition, victim's father challenged a magistrate's court order that had asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on February 5 to investigate the allegation of torturing his son to death in the police custody, instead of ordering a judicial probe.

Lawyer Muhammad Shishir Manir argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State.

During the hearing, lawyer Shishir Manir told the court that his client feared that he might not get justice if the allegation of death in police custody was investigated by the police.

Reza was a resident of Hamid Khan road under ward no 24 in Barishal City Corporation. Before death he was practicing law as an apprentice lawyer under Zakir Hossain, a member of Barishal Bar Association.

On December 29 night last year, three policemen in plainclothes picked up Rezaul Karim and tortured him in front of his father and later he was taken in the office of the Detective Branch.

Later, on December 30, police produced him before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court and the court sent him to the Barishal jail.

During this time Rezaul told his brother that he was beaten brutally by sub-inspector Mohiuddin and two other policemen in the police custody at DB office on the previous night.

He was shifted to Barishal Medical College Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

The jail authorities asked Rezaul's parents to visit their son at the hospital on December 31.

Rezaul died at the hospital from his injuries on January 1 in 2021.









