Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 March, 2021, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Apprentice Lawyer’s Death In Custody

HC orders judicial probe

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Barishal to conduct a judicial inquiry into the death of an apprentice lawyer Rezaul Karim Reza, who died on January 1 in the Detective Branch custody allegedly after torture.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by victim's father Yunus Munshi seeking a judicial probe.
In the petition, victim's father challenged a magistrate's court order that had asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on February 5 to investigate the allegation of torturing his son to death in the police custody, instead of ordering a judicial probe.
Lawyer Muhammad Shishir Manir argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy represented the State.
During the hearing, lawyer Shishir Manir told the court that his client feared that he might not get justice if the allegation of death in police custody was investigated by the police.
Reza was a resident of Hamid Khan road under ward no 24 in Barishal City Corporation. Before death he was practicing law as an apprentice lawyer under Zakir Hossain, a member of Barishal Bar Association.
On December 29 night last year, three policemen in plainclothes picked up Rezaul Karim and tortured him in front of his father and later he was taken in the office of the Detective Branch.
Later, on December 30, police produced him before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court and the court sent him to the Barishal jail.
During this time Rezaul told his brother that he was beaten brutally by sub-inspector Mohiuddin and two other policemen in the police custody at DB office on the previous night.
He was shifted to Barishal Medical College Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.
The jail authorities asked Rezaul's parents to visit their son at the hospital on December 31.
Rezaul died at the hospital from his injuries on January 1 in 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mushtaq’s death: Cops foil march towards PMO
Speakers for including ‘Manifesto of Independence’ in nat’l curriculum  
British Council for more STEM scholarships for Bangladesh women
Samabaya Bank chair gets bail
HC orders judicial probe
Four UPDF men held with arms in Khagrachhari
2,260 more Rohingyas land in Bhasanchar camps
Laxmipur-2 by-polls on April 11


Latest News
People pay tribute to HT Imam at Shaheed Minar
SpaceX: Starship lands safely... then explodes-video
Amazon changes app logo that 'resembles Adolf Hitler'
UGC gives false report at Dipu Moni's directive, says Kalimullah
Writer Mushtaq 'dies naturally': Home Minister
Another 1,800 Rohingyas moved to Bhasan Char
Pakistan Super League postponed after COVID outbreak
Kangana criticised "Torn American Jeans", So Twitter dug up her old pics
No crime, no border killing: Jaishankar
PM for research to diversify Bangladesh’s export basket
Most Read News
18 anti-tank rocket shells recovered from Satchhari
HT Imam is no more
2,260 more Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Fresh drive at Satchhari Park to recover arms
Lack of professionalism in teaching
Moinuddin Abdullah new ACC chairman
Country reports 614 fresh cases, five deaths from COVID
HC grants bail to cartoonist Kishore in DSA case
9 protesters killed in Myanmar police firing
J Shankar in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft