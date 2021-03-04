Video
Four UPDF men held with arms in Khagrachhari

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent 

KHAGRACHHARI, Feb 3: Four members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), led by Prasit Bikash Khisa, were arrested with arms in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari district on Tuesday.
The arrested UPDF activists are Prottoy Chakma alias Dr Preeti, 45, Bidhu Bhushan Chakma alias Anik, 48, Purna Jibon Chakma alias Diganta, 50, and Samar Bikas Chakma alias Bhala, 42. They confessed to being involved in extortion during preliminary interrogation. Prasit Bikash Khisa formed the UPDF in 1998, opposing the CHT Peace Accord.
On information, a team of joint forces conducted a drive in Fresh Bazar area in Bhitarbanchhora area and arrested the UPDF men.


