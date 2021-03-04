Video
2,260 more Rohingyas land in Bhasanchar camps

Another batch of 2,000 reaches today

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Nurul Amin

Ships of Bangladesh Navy, carrying Rohingyas, left Patenga Naval Jetty in Chattogram on Wednesday as part of the government plan to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar in Noakhali from Cox's Bazar. photo : PID

Ships of Bangladesh Navy, carrying Rohingyas, left Patenga Naval Jetty in Chattogram on Wednesday as part of the government plan to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar in Noakhali from Cox's Bazar. photo : PID

CHATTOGRAM Mar 3: A total of 2260 Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bhasanchar on Wednesday.
Rear Admiral Mozammel Huq, Area Commander of Bangladesh Navy in Chattogram, told journalists that 2000 more Rohingyas will leave for Bhasanchar from Chattogram  today (Thursday).
 As many as 2260 Rohingyas left Chattogram for Bhasanchar at 10.20 am on Wednesday on board six navy ships. They landed at Bhasanchar in the afternoon.
Two thousands more will leave for the off-shore Island by navy ships today (Thursday).
 A total of 10,000 Rohingyas have so far arrived in Bhasanchar. With the arrival of 4000 more, the total number of Rohingyas will stand at 14,000.
As a gesture of migration of one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasanchar, Rohingyas have been relocating to the Island since December last year.
The government in 2018 made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in and outside the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district to Bhasan Char near Hatiya upazila of Noakhali district.
Sources said, several thousand infrastructures have been set up in 120 cluster villages over 13,000 acres of the island to accommodate more than 100,000  Rohingyas at a cost of over Tk 23 billion.
The relocated Rohingyas have expressed deep satisfaction over the arrangement made by the government for them. As a result, most of the Rohingyas have become enthusiastic to migrate to Bhasanchar.
The Refugee camp sources said a lot of Rohingyas have been enlisting their names for migration to Bhasanchar.
Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 to 1.2 million Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar district and it is feared that there might be landslides during the upcoming monsoon, causing casualties.


