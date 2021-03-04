Video
Home Back Page

Laxmipur-2 by-polls on April 11

371 UPs to go to polls on the day

Published : Thursday, 4 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed April 11 to hold the by-election to Laxmipur-2 constituency which fell vacant after convicted Kazi Shahid Islam Papul lost his parliamentary membership.
EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the poll schedule at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaonm on Wednesday.
According to the schedule, the last date for submission of nomination paper is March 18. Scrutiny of nomination papers is March 19, and the withdrawal of candidatures is March 24.
He said the elections to 11 municipalities and 371 union parishads will be held on the same day.    
Before the announcement of the schedule, the EC held a meeting and decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the Laxmipur-2 by-elections. The EC has appointed regional election officer of Cumilla as the returning officer. Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul has lost his membership in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) as a Kuwaiti court sentenced him to four years' rigorous imprisonment for moral turpitude on January 28.
Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Secretariat issued a gazette, declaring the JS seat of lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul vacant from January 28, 2021.
Besides, elections to 371 union parishads and 11 municipalities will be held on April 11. The EC will use EVMs in 30 UP and 11 municipalities polls.


