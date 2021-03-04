BGB found cache of arms at Satchhari Nat’l Park

Habiganj, Feb 3: Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a raid have recovered 18 anti-tank rocket shells from the dense forest in Satchhari National Park of Habiganj district.

"The rocket shells were found in a cave in the back-wood Satchhari near the border. The drive is continuing," said BGB 55 battalion commander Lt Col Samiunnabi Chowdhury in a press conference held around 11:00am on Wednesday.

He said the drive was conducted acting on secret information that some people were moving in the dense forest. But, they could not be identified yet, added the BGB official. "Huge ammunition has been found there. These might be very old," he said.

"The rocket launchers were recovered from the deep forest based on secret information," he informed.

Earlier, RAB recovered a huge quantity of ammunition including 334 artillery shells, 296 rocket chargers, a rocket launcher, 16 machine guns, a Betagun, six SLRs, an auto rifle, an extra empty barrel of 5 machine guns, around 16,000 bullets in a three-phase operation from June 1 to September 17 in 2014.

Then again, 3 machine guns, 4 barrels, 8 magazines, 8 belts with a capacity of 250 bullets and a high-powered radio were recovered from the park's deep forest in the 4th phase of the operation on October 16 that year.

Later on October 17, a total of 9,545 rounds of bullets including 8,360 rounds of SMG and LMG, 152 rounds of three-knot-three rifle, 517 rounds of pistol bullets and 425 rounds of machine-gun bullets were recovered.

In the 5th phase, 10 high exclusive 40 MM anti-tank rockets were recovered from Satchhori on February 2 in 2018.

Besides, several explosives including shells of 13 rocket launchers were recovered from Satchhari National Park on the 6th phase of the operation on November 2 in 2019.







