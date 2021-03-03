DMP sets up support desks for children, women

Women and child support desks with women police officers have been set up at each police station in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police area.

When contacted Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said the DMP had recently launched the Quick Response Team and a hotline number to prevent violence against women and children, including rape.

Talking to the Daily Observer he noted that they had involved about 30 women in this team so that they too can go to field and treat victims.

"We are always ready to provide services along with a car to victims. And in this regard we have arranged some training to equip our team members with training so that women victims feel friendly to share their problems with our colleagues," he added.

We are giving lots of efforts so that our team could play a significant role and become a popular like the other hotline 999, he said.

Asked if any humanitarian education was being imparted to police personnel, he said police personnel are being trained on providing humanitarian assistance to victims when they come to police station.

The Quick Response Team was formed realizing the need for a special team to listen to the problems of women and prevent social abuse.

The objective of setting up such online helpline is dealing with various complex incidents which are being dealt by the law enforcement agencies.

If women feel unsafe or they are in danger on the streets or anywhere else, they can communicate with the team members following this hotline so that the team can take immediate steps to assist the women in a danger.

"We can reach our desired goal only if we can spread it widely. We are chalking out a plan to work on it," Shafiqul said while talking over phone.

However, talking to the Daily Observer Dr Maleka Begum, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said police personal should be provided humanitarian education before dealing with such sensitive cases of violence.

The hotline was launched four months ago but the response has been very little.

Officials at the police's Women Support and Investigation Department (Victim Support Center) say the number has not been publicized much, leaving fewer opportunities to serve on the core agenda.

However, most of the services they have provided so far have been about family quarrels.

The allegations of physical abuse of wives are more against husbands.

Mina Mahmuda, Assistant Commissioner of police at the Women's Support Center, told the Daily Observer, "The hotline 01320042055 was launched on October 26 last year to prevent violence against women and children."

"Since then we have got one or two phone calls every day," he said.

The other toll-free national emergency helpline number is 999 for immediate needs in the case of any accident, crime, fire or ambulance.

The service can be availed even with zero-balance. The call centre, at Abdul Gani Road, is currently equipped with staff capable of handling 120 calls at a time.