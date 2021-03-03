Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc

Seven die, 515 infected in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed seven new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,423, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS).
 As many as 515 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 547,316, the release added.
Besides, 894 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 498,691 with a 91.92 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 15,523 samples were tested at 215 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,072,922 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.36 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.44 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased of Tuesday, five were men and two were women.  Three of them died in Dhaka and four in Chattogram divisions. They all died at different hospitals.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
Among the total 8,423 fatalities, 4,715 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,548 in Chattogram, 478 in Rajshahi, 560 in Khulna, 253 in Barishal, 310 in Sylhet, 363 in Rangpur and 196 in Mymensingh divisions.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,551,995 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 115,060,694 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP sets up support desks for children, women
Some roads and footpaths at Mogbazar in the capital remained dugged for several months
C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc
US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN
Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan
BCL clash at CMC: Five injured
US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny
BNP renews call for greater unity


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft