C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc

The country witnessed seven new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,423, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 515 new cases were detected during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 547,316, the release added.

Besides, 894 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 498,691 with a 91.92 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 15,523 samples were tested at 215 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,072,922 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 3.36 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.44 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, five were men and two were women. Three of them died in Dhaka and four in Chattogram divisions. They all died at different hospitals.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Among the total 8,423 fatalities, 4,715 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,548 in Chattogram, 478 in Rajshahi, 560 in Khulna, 253 in Barishal, 310 in Sylhet, 363 in Rangpur and 196 in Mymensingh divisions.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,551,995 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 115,060,694 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.





