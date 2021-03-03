Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL clash at CMC: Five injured

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 2 : At least five people were injured at Chattogram Medical College's dormitory as two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed on Tuesday afternoon.
Among the injured, Taufiqur Rahman Iyon was admitted to CMC Hospital in critical condition.
Various rooms of the dormitory were vandalised during the clash. On information, a large number of policemen were deployed in the area.
Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, in-charge of the Chattogram Medical College police outpost, said the clash was part of turf war. Later the police went to the site and took control of the situation.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP sets up support desks for children, women
Some roads and footpaths at Mogbazar in the capital remained dugged for several months
C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc
US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN
Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan
BCL clash at CMC: Five injured
US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny
BNP renews call for greater unity


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft