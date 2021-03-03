Video
BNP renews call for greater unity

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob hoisting the national flag at the National Press Club on Tuesday at a programme arranged by BNP to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Independence and marking the historic Flag Raising Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Stating that 'lack of democracy' is now the main problem in Bangladesh, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday urged all the political forces to forge a greater unity to restore it through a movement.
"Our main crisis is that we've lost democracy. We must restore it. All of the spirits of our Liberation War have also been looted by the current horrible fascist government," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, he also said BNP has to lead the nation in a united movement to overcome this crisis and establish a pro-people government by ousting the Awami League government.
"All the democratic political parties now want to get united to wage a strong movement for ensuring the fall of the current regime.  Let's take a vow to do that and get organised," Fakhrul said.
As part of the party's programme to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence, BNP arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club marking the hoisting of the first national flag of the country in 1971.
On 2 March 1971, the national flag of Bangladesh was hoisted for the first time at Dhaka University by then student leader ASM Abdur Rob, he said.
Fakhrul said Awami League has divided the nation even after 50 years of the country's independence as the party recognizes only its leaders' contributions to the Liberation War. "We couldn't achieve independence only because of any particular person or any particular party."
He said Awami League is trying to give one-party rule a permanent shape in the country by snatching people's all the rights as the party did it in 1975.
About Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's remark that as to why police are being made opponents of people, Fakhrul said, "I've the same question. You're an educated and handsome man and a bright officer. Have you ever asked yourself why people think of the police as their opponents? Who're they considering policing their opponents? Find out the answer to this question yourself."
He alleged that police members now rig votes during polls in favour of the ruling party candidates while they brutally suppress and oppress political forces when they take to the streets with democratic programmes.
The BNP leader said it is unfortunate that all the state organisations have been politicised by the government to hang onto power.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, JSD President ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, among others, spoke at the programme.    -UNB


