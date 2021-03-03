Number of voters now 11.17cr

The number of voters in the country has increased to 11.17 crore with the inclusion of 19 lakh fresh voters in the voter list update in the last one year.

However, the share of female voters has slightly declined to 49.33 per cent from the previous 49.48 per cent.

The Election Commi-ssion (EC) made the final updated electoral roll in public at a programme held on Tuesday, marking the National Voter Day

2021 at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agaggaon area.

According to the EC's factsheet, a total of 19, 18,056 new voters --- 11, 25, 755 men and 7, 92,220 women - were enlisted in the country's voter list in the last one year since March 2, 2020.

However, 16,499 dead voters --10,280 males and 6,219 females-were dropped from the electoral roll by the time.

Now the number of the total voters stands at 11, 17, 20,669 --- 5, 65, 98,005 (50.66pc), 5, 51, 22,223 females (49.33pc) and 441 transgender ones --- in the country.

On March 2, 2020, the number of the total voters was 10,98,19,112 -- 5,54,82,530 male (50.52pc) and 5,43,36,222 (49.48pc) female, and 360 transgender.

Some 441 transgender people were incorporated under the identity of third gender in the voter list.

