Mahbub defaming, disgracing EC: CEC

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday said Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder was disgracing and undermining the current Election Commission (EC).

He said this following Mahbub Talukdar's speech at the National Voters' Day seminar held at the Nirbachan Bhaban auditorium at Agargaon in the city.

The CEC also accused his colleague Mahbub Talukder of 'doing everything possible to demean, defame and undermine' the Election Commission.

Huda said Mahbub Talukder was undermining the Election Commission for his own benefit.

"Since the day he joined us, Mahbub Talukder has always taken out a piece of paper from his pocket and read out everything negative about the EC. Today wasn't an exception to it," Huda said.

"Mahbub Talukdar has made political remarks on the occasion of National Voters' Day," he stated.

"He doesn't work to serve the interest of the Election Commission; rather he does whatever it takes to demean the EC to serve his personal interest," he said.

"He does not work for the benefit of the Election Commission," the CEC said.

Earlier, Mahbub Talukdar said at the seminar that voter turnout in the elections where electronic voting machines were used reduced to a critical level.

He said a 'sensational' election took place at Chattogram's Rauzan Municipality where all the mayor and councilor candidates were elected unopposed.

He also mockingly proposed that the same model could be followed across the country where everyone would be elected unopposed.

"This process will save money and can reduce violence, and Election Commission will have no responsibility. If it happens, question will arise whether there is any necessity of Election Commission anymore," Mahbub said.







