Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mahbub defaming, disgracing EC: CEC

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday said Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder was disgracing and undermining the current Election Commission (EC).
He said this following Mahbub Talukdar's speech at the National Voters' Day seminar held at the Nirbachan Bhaban auditorium at Agargaon in the city.
The CEC also accused his colleague Mahbub Talukder of 'doing everything possible to demean, defame and undermine' the Election Commission.
Huda said Mahbub Talukder was undermining the Election Commission for his own benefit.
"Since the day he joined us, Mahbub Talukder has always taken out a piece of paper from his pocket and read out everything negative about the EC. Today wasn't an exception to it," Huda said.
"Mahbub Talukdar has made political remarks on the occasion of National      Voters' Day," he stated.
"He doesn't work to serve the interest of the Election Commission; rather he does whatever it takes to demean the EC to serve his personal interest," he said.
"He does not work for the benefit of the Election Commission," the CEC said.
Earlier, Mahbub Talukdar said at the seminar that voter turnout in the elections where electronic voting machines were used reduced to a critical level.
He said a 'sensational' election took place at Chattogram's Rauzan Municipality where all the mayor and councilor candidates were elected unopposed.
He also mockingly proposed that the same model could be followed across the country where everyone would be elected unopposed.
"This process will save money and can reduce violence, and Election Commission will have no responsibility. If it happens, question will arise whether there is any necessity of Election Commission anymore," Mahbub said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP sets up support desks for children, women
Some roads and footpaths at Mogbazar in the capital remained dugged for several months
C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc
US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN
Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan
BCL clash at CMC: Five injured
US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny
BNP renews call for greater unity


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft