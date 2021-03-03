AL trying to curb influences of local high ups in selecting UP poll candidates

The first phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections will start on April 11 this year. Ruling Awami League (AL) has taken the UP polls earnestly. The party thinks that the grassroots is their lifeline and it has already directed grassroots-level units to send the name of the chairman candidates for finalizing party nominations.

The selection of candidates is being given a lot of importance. Candidates have to pass several levels in the selection process. At the same time, secret survey work has already started to bring out the correct information from the field.

Central AL recently issued a notice to the grassroots for sending resolutions for selecting party candidates for the position of UP chairmen.

The notice said that every union AL will make a panel of party candidates by arranging extended meeting and will send the recommendations to the central AL. The panel which will be recommended must have a panel of a minimum of three candidates for every UP and signatures of union, upazila and district AL presidents and secretaries.

Regarding the party's candidate selection process Jahangir Kabir Nanak, one of the influential Presidium Member of AL, told the Daily Observer, "The list of candidates would be prepared through an extended meeting. Unions will send the lists to upazilas, upazilas to districts and districts will send those to the centre. The party's candidates will be finalized at a meeting of the party's Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board."

While asking about rebel candidates Nanak said, "Creating rebel candidate does not mean creating difference of opinion. It is ones choice to accept the decision of the party or not. However, the party's position on the rebels is clear. No one will be able to break the discipline of the party.

However, from the grassroots-level it has been learned that local lawmakers are trying to manipulate the resolution process and they want to set up my-men in the UP. Grassroots AL are facing pressure from the lawmakers.

There are allegations against the MPs that they take signatures from union and upazila AL presidents and secretaries in blank party letterhead and then send those to the central AL via district AL by fulfilling those with the names of handpicked candidates.

Party insiders said in some places local MPs are also holding the post of upazila AL president or secretary. Besides, pocket committees of MPs are prevailing in many unions and upazilas. As a result, sometimes comparatively popular candidates are dropped from the party resolutions and many publicly unacceptable persons are recommended for party tickets. It makes grassroots party leaders and activists disappointed.

Besides, there are huge allegations of money transaction against the MPs and local influential leaders. According to grassroots leaders and activists, "Different local government elections come as a blessing to MPs and party stalwarts. A huge amount of money is gone to their pockets from the aspirants of nomination."

Regarding the influence of MPs and stalwarts on local government elections AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Local lawmakers sometimes try to exert influence on local partymen about resolutions and nominations. Influencers always try to influence all matters. But, our grassroots level leaders are not influenced by these influencers all the time."

"Party's grassroots leaders are much aware and responsible. Ignoring all the influences they will come up with the real pictures and recommend the popular candidates for party nominations," he added.

Nasim also said, "Besides, our leader Sheikh Hasina is the president of AL nomination board and she has own style and process about giving nominations. She keeps delicate and strict eyes on everything by her personal survey. So, we hope we will be able to select good and popular persons as party candidates."





