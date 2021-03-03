Video
BUET to take two-fold admission test

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent  

Preliminary examination will be taken before the final admission test of the first year of graduation of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for 2020-21 academic years. If the candidates pass the preliminary selection test, then they will get the opportunity to participate in the final admission test on June 10.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university's academic council.
This information was given in a press release of the university on Tuesday.
The notification said, a preliminary examination for the admission will be taken before the final test this year for the first time.
That test of the preliminary round will be in the last week of May. The decision was taken to give a chance to most of the students, the press release said.
On this regard, BUET Vice Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumder said, "Since the results of HSC and equivalent examinations have been very good this time, many students will apply to BUET."  
However, it is not possible to take admission test for everyone. That is why the proposal has been made to select the students initially.'


