

Priority now to ensure vaccine, food and shelter for all: PM

"This is not the right time [due to pandemic] to place demands for additional allocations by ministries…but arrangements could be made for essential development and maintenance, " she said while speaking at the meeting, joining virtually from her Gono Bhaban residence.

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved Tk 1.98 trillion (197,643 crore) revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year, downsizing the original ADP size of Tk 2.05 trillion (2,05,145 crore).

"NEC approved the revised ADP of 1.98 trillion (197,643 crore)," said Planning Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari while briefing reporters after the meeting.

So, an amount of Tk 75.02 billion (7,502 crore) was cut down from the original ADP size of Tk 2.05 trillion.

Out of the total RADP outlay, Tk 1.34 trillion (134,643 crore) will be mobilised from the local sources while the remaining Tk 630 billion (63,000

crore) will be obtained from the foreign sources as loans, said the Planning Secretary.

Describing the present situation as critical due to the stagnant economic situation across the world due to the coronavirus, the PM said the big issue for the government is now to make sure people do not suffer due to Covid-19.

The government has procured Covid-19 vaccine and will procure more to ensure it for all the 17 crore people of the country, said the prime minister.

Recalling the early days of Covid-19 pandemic, she said the government was worried what would happen next. "Ultimately, we took some timely steps so that we could maintain the pace of our progress. Those who've come up with proposals seeking additional fund need to keep in mind that we're running our country in an unusual situation," she said.

Hasina mentioned that the government has to give special attention to rural areas so that villagers have easy access to food, health, medical facilities and security. -UNB







The priority of the government in this Covid-19 pandemic is to ensure food and shelter for people alongside ensuring vaccine, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while approving the revised Annual Development Programme for 2020-21 fiscal during the National Economic Council meeting on Tuesday."This is not the right time [due to pandemic] to place demands for additional allocations by ministries…but arrangements could be made for essential development and maintenance, " she said while speaking at the meeting, joining virtually from her Gono Bhaban residence.The National Economic Council (NEC) approved Tk 1.98 trillion (197,643 crore) revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year, downsizing the original ADP size of Tk 2.05 trillion (2,05,145 crore)."NEC approved the revised ADP of 1.98 trillion (197,643 crore)," said Planning Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari while briefing reporters after the meeting.So, an amount of Tk 75.02 billion (7,502 crore) was cut down from the original ADP size of Tk 2.05 trillion.Out of the total RADP outlay, Tk 1.34 trillion (134,643 crore) will be mobilised from the local sources while the remaining Tk 630 billion (63,000crore) will be obtained from the foreign sources as loans, said the Planning Secretary.Describing the present situation as critical due to the stagnant economic situation across the world due to the coronavirus, the PM said the big issue for the government is now to make sure people do not suffer due to Covid-19.The government has procured Covid-19 vaccine and will procure more to ensure it for all the 17 crore people of the country, said the prime minister.Recalling the early days of Covid-19 pandemic, she said the government was worried what would happen next. "Ultimately, we took some timely steps so that we could maintain the pace of our progress. Those who've come up with proposals seeking additional fund need to keep in mind that we're running our country in an unusual situation," she said.Hasina mentioned that the government has to give special attention to rural areas so that villagers have easy access to food, health, medical facilities and security. -UNB