Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train to start Mar 26

A passenger train will begin its operation between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri of India on March 26, as part of the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are expected to flag off the train service, also meant for celebrating the five decades of Indo-Bangla friendship, said a Railway Ministry handout.

Other details of the train, including its name, schedule, fare and immigration process, will be worked out through discussions between the Rail Ministries

of the two countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tungipara in Gopalganj on March 26 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"It's his (Modi) desire to visit Tungipara. It's yet to be finalised," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 3.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are scheduled to have Summit-level talks in Dhaka on March 27, taking forward the relations between the two countries keeping the celebratory year in focus.

Earlier in the December-17 virtual meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart for accepting her invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh and India described the year 2021 as historic in their bilateral relations as they would be commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the Liberation War and the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.







