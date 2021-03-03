Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train to start Mar 26

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A passenger train will begin its operation between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri of India on March 26, as part of the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are expected to flag off the train service, also meant for celebrating the five decades of Indo-Bangla friendship, said a Railway Ministry handout.
Other details of the train, including its name, schedule, fare and immigration process, will be worked out through discussions between the Rail Ministries
of the two countries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Tungipara in Gopalganj on March 26 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"It's his (Modi) desire to visit Tungipara. It's yet to be finalised," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 3.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are scheduled to have Summit-level talks in Dhaka on March 27, taking forward the relations between the two countries keeping the celebratory year in focus.
Earlier in the December-17 virtual meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart for accepting her invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.
Bangladesh and India described the year 2021 as historic in their bilateral relations as they would be commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the Liberation War and the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP sets up support desks for children, women
Some roads and footpaths at Mogbazar in the capital remained dugged for several months
C-19 positivity rate in country now 3.36pc
US failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing ‘dangerous’: UN
Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan
BCL clash at CMC: Five injured
US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny
BNP renews call for greater unity


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft