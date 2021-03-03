STT bench asstt, associate remanded

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed a bench assistant and his associate of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) on a two-day remand in a case filed for a hiding drug case record.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baqi Billah passed the order after Kotwali Police produced bench assistant Jummon and his associate Selim before it with a five -day remand prayer.

Kotwali police on Monday arrested the two following a case filed for hiding 308 bottle of phensedyl case record of wari police station.



