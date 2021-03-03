Video
Illegal Wealth

Two Faridpur brothers shown arrested

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Court Correspondent

Two Faridpur brothers, who allegedly laundered Tk 2,000 crore abroad, were shown arrested by a Dhaka Court on Monday in case filed for amassing wealth illegally.
Acting Judge Md Robiul Alam of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court permitted the ACC plea as its Deputy Director Md Ali Akbar prayed to the court to show them arrested in the ACC case, said GRO Julfiqar Ali.
On November 12, the ACC filed two separate cases against ruling Awami League leader Sazzad Hossain Barkat and his brother journalist Imtiaz Hossain Rubel on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 72.84 crore.
The anti-graft body's Deputy Director Ali Akbar filed the two cases accusing the siblings.


