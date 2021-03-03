Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: Court

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria. photo: AFP

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria. photo: AFP

BARCELONA, MAR 2: Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his former advisor Jaume Masferrer were released Tuesday after appearing before a judge investigating last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, a Spanish court said.
The two men, who were arrested on Monday, "exercised their right not to speak", and the judge granted them conditional release while the investigation continues, the Barcelona court said in a statement.
The court said the judge had sought to question them as part of an investigation opened in May 2020 into the suspected crimes of false administration and business corruption.
Two other club officials also detained as part of the operation which involved a search of Barcelona's stadium -- the club's current chief executive Oscar Grau and its head of legal services Roma Gomez Ponti -- were released late on Monday.
The operation comes less than a week before presidential elections are to be held at the club.
The so-called 'Barcagate' scandal involves allegations that the club covered up payments made to a company called I3 Ventures, hired to boost the image of the club on social media.
Part of the social media campaign included criticising current and former players like Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez, and iconic coach Pep Guardiola. Messi described the controversy as "strange" in an interview with Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claimed in February 2020 that Barca paid I3 Ventures an inflated fee and put payments through in smaller, separate amounts to avoid the club's financial controls.
Bartomeu maintained the company had been hired only to monitor posts on social media and announced an internal audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which cleared the club of financial corruption in July.
He resigned in October, avoiding a vote of no confidence triggered after more than 20,000 club members signed a petition against him.
His departure came in the same month Barcelona announced losses of 97 million euros ($114 million) for last season and following a dramatic decline in performances on the pitch as well as a personal falling-out with Messi.
His successor is due to be elected on Sunday, when club members will choose between the final three candidates, Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: Court
Real Madrid held by Real Sociedad to give Atletico advantage
Three women's squad named for Bangladesh Games
Lord's final on line as India, England back at scene of two-day Test
Mohammedan moves to fourth place beating Muktis
Mominul begins preparation for Sri Lanka Tests
Sohan shares mantra of success in New Zealand
Tigers to start gym today after weeklong quarantine


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft