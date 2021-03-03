

Three women's squad named for Bangladesh Games

The squad is consisted with the national women's team and under-19 women's team. They will take part in the Games in the name of Bangladesh Red, Bangladesh Green and Bangladesh Blue.

Even though the Bangladesh Games will begin on April 1, the cricket discipline of women will start on March 6 with the final on March 12. All of the matches will be held in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The format was supposed to be T20 but the BCB have spoken with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and included three-team 50 over competition in the Bangladesh Games.

The ODIs basically replaced T20s so that women cricketers can have some practice ahead of the South Africa series.

"Since we haven't played cricket for a long time, the Bangladesh Games is the preparation ground for us ahead of the home series against South Africa," BCB Women's Wing chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said.

"Because we have ICC World Cup Qualifier in 50-over format as well as the series against the tourists in 50-over format, we have asked BOA to change the format for us that was initially planned to be a T20 affair," he said.

It will be held single-league basis with Red facing off Blue on March 6. Each team will meet once before the two finalists are finalized.

All of the three teams however had already reached Sylhet and would have practice session till March 5.

Squad: Bangladesh Red Team: Rubya Haider Jhilik, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (WK), Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Zinnat Asia Orthi, Suraya Azmim, Labone Akter, Puja Chakrabortty, Afiya Humaira Anam Prottasha (U-19), Sabakun Naher Choity (U-19), Leky Chakma (U-19), Rabeya Khatun (U-19), Most. Morjina Akter Mim (U-19)

Team Management: Kazi Mashuk Al Bari (Manager), Foysal Hossain Decans (Coach), Nasir Uddin Faruqe (Assistant Coach).

Bangladesh Green Team: Mst. Sarmin Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Tumpa Khatun (WK), Rumana Ahmed, Mst. Ritu Moni, Sumaiya Akter, Panna Ghosh, Mst. Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sandiha Islam Asha, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Misty Rani Shaha (U-19), Jannatul Maoua (U-19), Disha Biswas (U-19), Dilara Akter Dola (U-19), Marufa Akter (U-19)

Team Management: Sharfaraz Newaz (Manager), Dipu Rai Choudhury (Coach), Dollar Mahmud (Assistant Coach).

Bangladesh Blue Team: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Aka Mollik, Shamima Sultana (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Jahanara Alam, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Rabeya, Fariha Islam Trisna, Falguni Chowdhury Bonya (U-19), Unnoti Akter (U-19), Shorna Akter (U-19), Reya Akter Shikha (U-19).

Team Management: Ruhul Amin (Manager), Shahonowuz Shahid Shanu (Head Coach), AKM Mahmud Emon (Assistant Coach. -BSS













