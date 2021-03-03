Video
Lord's final on line as India, England back at scene of two-day Test

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

AHMEDABAD, MARCH 2: India and England return to the scene of last week's hotly debated two-day Test on Thursday with the hosts looking to secure a place in the World Test Championship final.
The first Test held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket venue, turned out to be one of the shortest in history as England were thrashed inside two days.
The result, which left India 2-1 up in the four-Test series and ruled England out of the world championship final, prompted accusations that the uber spin-friendly pitch was not up to standard.
England skipper Joe Root returned the extraordinary figures of five wickets for eight runs with his part-time off-spin, in a day-night game that lasted just 842 balls -- the shortest Test since 1935.
Former England players demanded answers from the International Cricket Council, accusing it of letting the wealthy and powerful Indian board get away with providing poor pitches.
But West Indies great Viv Richards said England should stop "moaning and groaning" and adapt to the conditions.
The England team have largely stayed quiet during the controversy, and bowling coach Jeetan Patel said the tourists were looking for ways to repel India's spin attack.
"I expect this Test to be on a spinning wicket," he told reporters. "We need to find a way, if we won the toss particularly, to put on a decent total first up."
- 'Who makes these rules?' -
Spinner Jack Leach said there was more talk about the pitch in the media than in the England dressing room.
"Still a hell of a lot for us to play for," said Leach, who has 16 wickets in the first three Tests.
"Obviously if we win this game we draw the series. I think that will be a massive effort over here and we should be really motivated to make that happen."
"In the dressing we are just trying to get better and be prepared for this next match," added Leach.
Virat Kohli's India need a win or a draw to book a clash with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final. An England win would put Australia into the decider at Lord's in June.    -AFP


