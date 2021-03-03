Video
Mohammedan moves to fourth place beating Muktis

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday in Cumilla. photo: BFF

A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday in Cumilla. photo: BFF

Mohammedan Sporting Club moved up to the fourth place of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) following a 2-0 win over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Tuesday in Cumilla.
Mohammedan had a 4-1 win over the same rival in the season's first event Federation Cup three months back. Beating the opponent, the boys kept their spirit high in this event too.
After so many years, the traditional black and white outfits are doing well in the game. The once top team of Dhaka League has managed to stay in good position to give fights for the top ranks in the league this season so far.
The boys began the league in a good mode with a 3-0 win over Arambagh. Though they failed to see any wins in the next five matches, the boys won three consecutive matches then. After a 1-1 draw against the Chattogram Abahani in the last match, the black and whites are back in the winning race once again.
Riding on a 35-minute goal of Mali striker Souleymane Diabate, the winners went ahead in the match and they doubled the margin in the 61st minute following a goal of Burkina Faso defender Mounzir Coulidiati.
The two foreigners not only helped the team win the match but also kept their honour intact at home.
The next matches of BPL will roll on Thursday. Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet Bangladesh Police FC at 3:45 pm in the first match and Dhaka Abahani will face Uttar Baridhara at 6:15 pm, both at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.





