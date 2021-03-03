Mominul begins preparation for Sri Lanka Tests

Video
Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque on Tuesday began his preparation for Sri Lanka Test series, which is scheduled to be held in next April.
Mominul, who is currently playing just Test format, had two hours batting and fielding practice before he did his gym session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
He, however, had to do all the things alone as the coaching staff is in New Zealand now with the Bangladesh team who will play a three-match ODI and as many T20 Internationals there.
"I had just started my training session since we have a Test series in Sri Lanka next month," he said on Tuesday.
"I am just playing one format, so I feel I have to be more alert as far as my fitness and others are concerned."
Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series in Sri Lankan soil, which will be crucial for Mominul also as he is yet to give the side any success as captain.
Under Mominul's captaincy, Bangladesh lost five Tests and won just one, that too against a weakened Zimbabwe side.
Recently, Bangladesh was whitewashed at the hand of a depleted West Indies side who were missing most of the first choice players in the two-match Test series at home den.
The defeat sparked a widespread criticism about Mominul's captaincy even though he was successful with his willow.
Bangladesh failed to defend a 395-run target in the first Test before being unable to chase just 231-run target in the second Test. In both Tests, critics said, Mominul's captaincy was below par.     -BSS


