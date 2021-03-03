

Sohan shares mantra of success in New Zealand

From his experience, Sohan, who made his ODI and Test debut in New Zealand said, the first 10 overs in batting and bowling is crucial in thriving in the tough condition of Black Caps.

"From my past experience, I can say, the first 10 overs are important in New Zealand condition," he said on Tuesday while talking to the journalists.

"Batsmen always get it is tough to deal with the new ball. Since the condition is pace-friendly, the pacers always rule there in the first 10 overs. So the only mantra to be successful in New Zealand is to survive the first 10-15 overs."

Sohan might not get his place in the Bangladesh squad which will play three-match ODI and as many T20 Internationals in New Zealand but he is advised to keep himself ready. In case of emergency, he might fly to New Zealand.

The Khulna-born batsman however revealed that batting is easier in New Zealand after the first 10-15 overs as the ball gets older.

"When the ball gets older, it doesn't do much. In New Zealand, batsmen always make big score when he survives initial period."

The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal had big score in the New Zealand in the past even though their innings was not enough to help Bangladesh achieve any victory there in 26 meetings across the format against the Kiwis.

Bangladesh played so far nine Tests, 13 ODIs and four T20 Internationals on New Zealand soil but remained win-less. But Sohan believes Bangladesh can turn the things this time around.

"The target should be not to lose more than one wicket in the first 10 overs and if we can do that, I think we have good batsmen to capitalize on that," he remarked.

"I think there is a golden chance for us to win a match in New Zealand this time around. Hopefully our colleagues will come all guns blazing," he pointed out.

Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 AM Bangladesh Time and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 AM.

The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 AM Bangladesh time. The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 PM Bangladesh time. -BSS







