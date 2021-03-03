Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021, 8:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers to start gym today after weeklong quarantine

Tamim hopeful of making his maiden tour as captain remarkable

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal speaks on Monday following Bangladesh Team's Quarantine at Christchurch. photo:: screenshot

Tamim Iqbal speaks on Monday following Bangladesh Team's Quarantine at Christchurch. photo:: screenshot

One-week mandatory quarantine for touring Bangladesh National Cricket Team came to an end on Tuesday. So, guests will be allowed to use gym from today but not more than six players will be allowed at once.
"If all of us being tested negative for Covid-19 tomorrow," Tamim was seen to speak on Monday in a video message conveyed by BCB.  "Then we'll be allowed to use gym".
"There have two gyms in the downstairs and we'll be allowed to use it as different groups," he informed.  
Before Tamim, speedster Taskin Ahmed and spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz shared their quarantine experience and both of them explained it as a new know-how. Tamim retorted similar verse. He said, "We have to stay 23 hours and 30 minutes in the room and are allowed to go outside for half an hour".
"I felt strange when I went into the open air for the first time. I was feeling better after meeting with everyone. It was an experience like we saw each other after many years. Still I couldn't meet with all of my teammates since we are allowed to go open air as five-six members team," he added.
Like other players, Tamim spends most of his time watching move. "I am spending my time with Netflix and Amazon Prime besides sleeping," he revealed. "They have provided us cycling machine in the room. We also got some materials from Bangladesh. So, we can do free hand exercise".
Tamim succeeded Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Bangladesh ODI captain last year but due to pandemic situation he got chance to lead Tigers in three-match ODI series against West Indies couple of months back and swept guests cleanly. He is optimistic to continue where he left. "As a captain, this is my first tour," he reminded.
"We need to be prepared as team during practice sessions before the first ODI. I do believe at the same breathe of others in the team that all of us are desperate to do well for Bangladesh team," he explained.
The southpaw also roared to make or break in New Zealand. "I always say that if we execute our plans and we all perform together then we can beat any team," he told.
"We all are hopeful to do well in New Zealand this time," he stated confidently.
Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the first one-dayer of the three-match series. The following matches slated to take place on March 23 and 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: Court
Real Madrid held by Real Sociedad to give Atletico advantage
Three women's squad named for Bangladesh Games
Lord's final on line as India, England back at scene of two-day Test
Mohammedan moves to fourth place beating Muktis
Mominul begins preparation for Sri Lanka Tests
Sohan shares mantra of success in New Zealand
Tigers to start gym today after weeklong quarantine


Latest News
Singer Jane Alam is no more
J Shankar due in Dhaka on Thursday
Statements of foreigners over Mushtaq’s death out of courtesy: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to work with US over Indo-Pacific security: Momen
Press Club holds meeting over security after breach
3 female media workers killed in Afghanistan
US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Flamingos turn Mumbai lakes into 'sea of pink'-video
IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar
BNP renews call for greater unity
Most Read News
Case filed against Al Jazeera with US federal court
China and India’s diplomacy on Rohingya crisis
Seven die of COVID, 515 infected in 24 hrs
Bangladesh moves up
Death of Anushka: Probe report submission Mar 21
Online education: Story of dilemma and stress for students
Bus services suspended in Rajshahi, people face sufferings
Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of DSA
CEC hits out at Mahbub Talukder over his remarks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft