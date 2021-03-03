Tigers to start gym today after weeklong quarantine



Tamim Iqbal speaks on Monday following Bangladesh Team's Quarantine at Christchurch. photo:: screenshot

"If all of us being tested negative for Covid-19 tomorrow," Tamim was seen to speak on Monday in a video message conveyed by BCB. "Then we'll be allowed to use gym".

"There have two gyms in the downstairs and we'll be allowed to use it as different groups," he informed.

Before Tamim, speedster Taskin Ahmed and spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz shared their quarantine experience and both of them explained it as a new know-how. Tamim retorted similar verse. He said, "We have to stay 23 hours and 30 minutes in the room and are allowed to go outside for half an hour".

"I felt strange when I went into the open air for the first time. I was feeling better after meeting with everyone. It was an experience like we saw each other after many years. Still I couldn't meet with all of my teammates since we are allowed to go open air as five-six members team," he added.

Like other players, Tamim spends most of his time watching move. "I am spending my time with Netflix and Amazon Prime besides sleeping," he revealed. "They have provided us cycling machine in the room. We also got some materials from Bangladesh. So, we can do free hand exercise".

Tamim succeeded Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Bangladesh ODI captain last year but due to pandemic situation he got chance to lead Tigers in three-match ODI series against West Indies couple of months back and swept guests cleanly. He is optimistic to continue where he left. "As a captain, this is my first tour," he reminded.

"We need to be prepared as team during practice sessions before the first ODI. I do believe at the same breathe of others in the team that all of us are desperate to do well for Bangladesh team," he explained.

The southpaw also roared to make or break in New Zealand. "I always say that if we execute our plans and we all perform together then we can beat any team," he told.

"We all are hopeful to do well in New Zealand this time," he stated confidently.

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the first one-dayer of the three-match series. The following matches slated to take place on March 23 and 26.







One-week mandatory quarantine for touring Bangladesh National Cricket Team came to an end on Tuesday. So, guests will be allowed to use gym from today but not more than six players will be allowed at once."If all of us being tested negative for Covid-19 tomorrow," Tamim was seen to speak on Monday in a video message conveyed by BCB. "Then we'll be allowed to use gym"."There have two gyms in the downstairs and we'll be allowed to use it as different groups," he informed.Before Tamim, speedster Taskin Ahmed and spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz shared their quarantine experience and both of them explained it as a new know-how. Tamim retorted similar verse. He said, "We have to stay 23 hours and 30 minutes in the room and are allowed to go outside for half an hour"."I felt strange when I went into the open air for the first time. I was feeling better after meeting with everyone. It was an experience like we saw each other after many years. Still I couldn't meet with all of my teammates since we are allowed to go open air as five-six members team," he added.Like other players, Tamim spends most of his time watching move. "I am spending my time with Netflix and Amazon Prime besides sleeping," he revealed. "They have provided us cycling machine in the room. We also got some materials from Bangladesh. So, we can do free hand exercise".Tamim succeeded Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Bangladesh ODI captain last year but due to pandemic situation he got chance to lead Tigers in three-match ODI series against West Indies couple of months back and swept guests cleanly. He is optimistic to continue where he left. "As a captain, this is my first tour," he reminded."We need to be prepared as team during practice sessions before the first ODI. I do believe at the same breathe of others in the team that all of us are desperate to do well for Bangladesh team," he explained.The southpaw also roared to make or break in New Zealand. "I always say that if we execute our plans and we all perform together then we can beat any team," he told."We all are hopeful to do well in New Zealand this time," he stated confidently.Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 for the first one-dayer of the three-match series. The following matches slated to take place on March 23 and 26.