Work on first plasma fractionation plant starts

Bangladesh has entered the era of plasma technology as construction of country's first plasma fractionation plant started at Bangababandhu Hi-tech City in Gazipur on Monday.

Oryx Biotech is constructing the plant in association with Summit Technopolis and technical support of China Biologic Products Holdings. The company has pledged to invest a total of 300 million US dollar, according to the officials related to the project.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the inauguration programme of the plant at Bangababandhu Hi-tech City in Kaliakoir of Gazipur, on the outskirts of the capital.

Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum and Summit Technopolis Managing Director Managing Director Abu Reza Khan, Oryx Biotech Managing Director David Bow and Chinese Commercial Counselor Liu Zhenhua were also present in the inaugural session.

State Minister Palak said Oryx will invest 300 million US dollar. And around 2 thousand engineers and scientists will be employed in the projects.

"Besides, the plant will also help the country save foreign currencies equivalent to Tk 10 billion annually for import of plasma," he said.