AL, democracy canâ€™t go together: JP

Accusing the government of 'destroying' the election system in Bangladesh, Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu on Tuesday said Awami League and democracy cannot get along.

Speaking at a press conference at party chairman's Banani office, he also said Jatiya Party presidium members will take a decision at their next meeting whether the party should join any more elections under the current government or not.

"The present government has shattered the electoral system of the country. Awami terrorists have won and the country's voters have lost in the recent local government elections. Voters are crying in the streets for not being able to cast votes… it cannot be accepted," Bablu said.

He said cent percent votes are being cast through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which is not possible in any way. "EVM has been converted into Awami EVM. Those involved in EVM management, need to be changed. Awami League and democracy can't get along."

Bablu alleged that the ruling party has turned the country into a 'police state' by depriving people of their right to vote. "We condemn the farce in the name of elections. We'll establish people's right to vote. We'll rather sacrifice our lives in the movement to protect people's voting rights, but won't bow down our heads," the Jatiya Party leader said. He said their party is doing politics to ensure people's right to vote and rice. "We'll continue our struggle to stop farce in the name of election. Terrorism, anarchy, capturing voting centers and the loss of lives in the name of voting must be stopped."

The Jatiya Party leader said the Election Commission can declare the Awami League candidates winners through 'digital gazettes' to stop anarchy, terrorism, violence and killings in the name of elections. Replying to a question, Bablu said the Election Commission should take a decision to quit if they have a "sense of shame". He also said people could not speak freely in the month of mother language due to the Digital Security Act. "The media now can't publish facts. So, we want a change in the law that violates the basic human rights of people." -UNB









