3 cops held for robbing Tk 3 lakh

Three members of Cox's Bazar District Police were arrested on Tuesday in a case filed for robbing Tk3 lakh from a woman at gunpoint in Cox's Bazar city on Monday.

The arrestees -- SI Nur Huda Siddiqui, Constables Aminul Momin and Mamun Mollah--were sent to court after the arrest, said Rafiqul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar District Police. All of them were stationed at Cox's Bazar City Police outpost. The incident occurred when Rozina Khatun, wife of businessman Riaz Ahmed, a resident of Central Kutubdiapara, was mugged at gunpoint, said locals.

"One of the policemen was caught by locals in the act. The matter was later reported to Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station through the National Hotline number 999. After that, a police team detained the other two last night around 11:00pm," said Inspector (Operations) Mohammad Selim of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.





