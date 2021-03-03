Apan Jewellers owner Dildar chargesheeted

Customs Intelligence Department submitted charge sheet against Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed Selim in a money laundering case of Ramna Police Station.

Md Delwar Hossain, Assistant Revenue Officer of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) and also the Investigation Officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet, GR section official Md Solaiman said on Tuesday.

It was learnt from Customs sources Dildar and his brothers laundered Tk 190 crore 78 lakh in exchanging 13 maund of gold and eight thousand pieces of diamond. They also smuggled out the above money by evading tax payment of Tk 27 crore 52 lakh.

On August 12 in 2017, Customs Intelligence filed the case against Dildar with Ramna Police Station.

Dildar was made an accused in three cases filed with Ramna, Dhanmondi and Uttara Pashchim police stations, while his brothers -- Gulzar Ahmed and Azad Ahmed -- are accused in two cases filed with Gulshan Police Station.

According to the statements of the cases, the accused imported around 15 maunds of gold and diamonds by "dodging tax."

On October 23 the same year, two Dhaka courts issued arrest warrants against the three brothers.

Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed's son Shafat Ahmed and his friends allegedly raped two university girls at the Raintree Hotel at Banani on March 28 in 2017 after they invited the girls to celebrate Shafat's fake birthday party.

The Customs Intelligence Department thereafter started investigation into the Apan Jewellers.

On October 2017 Dildar Ahmed had been sent to prison on charges of money laundering six months after his son was arrested over rape.





