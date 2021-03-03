Al Jazeera, 5 journos sued in US court

Qatar-based media outlet Al Jazeera and five journalists have been sued in a US court over airing the report 'All the Prime Minister's Men' with "inaccurate information".

Five people, including Mohammad Rabbi Alam, president of the United States unit of Bangabandhu Parishad, filed the case in the United States District Court of Michigan. Rabbi Alam announced about the case filing at a press conference in Jackson Heights of New York on Monday evening, local time.

The accused are: Kanak Sarwar, Ilias Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Zulkarnian Saer, David Bergman and Al Jazeera Media Network.

According to the case statement, the complainants demanded immediate withdrawal of the report and sought $500 million compensation for "tarnishing Bangladesh's image". -Agencies









