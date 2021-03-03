HC unhappy over delay in probe

The High Court on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the long delay in completing investigations into the BASIC Bank loan scams filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

However, the court, granted bail to Mohammad Ali, former general manager of the BASIC Bank's Shantinagar branch, who was shown arrested in the case on December 12 in 2018.,

Expressing disappointment, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman granted the bail after hearing on a petition filed by Mohammad Ali seeking bail.

During the hearing, the court said five years had passed but the ACC was yet to submit charge sheets in the cases.

The court wanted to know from the ACC'S lawyer when the investigation would end. It questioned if the investigation would continue for an indefinite period.

Senior lawyer Zainul Abedin appeared for Mohammad Ali while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, Assistant Attorney General Anna Khanam Koli. On September 23 in 2015, the ACC filed the case with the Paltan Police Station in Dhaka against Mohammad Ali and some others on charge of misappropriating Tk 50 crore from the bank.







