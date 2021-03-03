Video
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel

Construction of two-lane road in first tube begins

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 2: construction work of two-lane road in the first tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River has already started.
Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "Work is going on to make the first tube usable for traffic movement."
 He said more than 64 per cent work of the project of Bangabandhu Tunnel has so far been completed. He claimed that nearly 1000 feet boring of the second tube has been completed.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring work of the second tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River through video conferencing from his official residence on December 12 last year.
The boring work of the second tube, started from Anoawra end, will conclude at Patenga end in Decmber this year.
Harunur Rashid said, "We hope the boring work of the second tube of the tunnel will be completed in December this year.
The boring work of the first tube has been completed in the first week of August last year after continuous digging of 18 months.
He said, "If the work continues without any obstacle, the inauguration of the tunnel will be held in December 2022." the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river. The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure.






