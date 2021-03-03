HC issues contempt rule against Titas MD, REB chairman

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court rule against managing director of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited (TGDCL) and Chairman of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) for failing to comply with the court order over pollution of the Buriganga River at Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital.

The HC issued a rule asking TGDCL MD and BREB chairman why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against them for violating the court order.

They have been asked to respond the rule within two weeks.

The court also asked the Director General of the Department of Environment (DoE) to submit a report within a week before it describing what legal steps have been taken in connection with three separate cases against the washing plants at Keraniganj.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah issued the contempt rule and order after hearing a petition filed by rights organization Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the HRPB while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hasan represented the State and lawyer Amatul Karim appeared for DoE.

During the hearing, Manzill told the court that the same HC bench on January 3 had asked the DoE to file cases against 30 washing plants at Keraniganj for polluting the water of the Buriganga river in the area. The respondents were directed to file the cases within 30 days.

Following the court order, the DoE filed three separate cases with the police station. All the cases are cognizable under the law. But the investigating officer of the cases did not arrest the persons involved with the pollution, he added.

On the other hand, violating the earlier court, TGDCL and BREB have given power and gas connections to some washing plants in Keraniganj area. These are dumping waste into the Buriganga and are polluting its water and environment in violation of the law and court directives, said the Advocate Manzill.

