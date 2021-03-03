Video
Wednesday, 3 March, 2021
Sherpur Press Club gets new body

Published : Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Sherpur Press Club gets new body

Sherpur Press Club gets new body

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Mar 2: Md Sharifur Rahman (Ekushey Television) and Md Meraj Uddin (Independent Television) have been elected president and general secretary (GS) of Sherpur Press Club (SPC) on Saturday.
Sharifur Rahman has been elected president unopposed.  Md Meraj Uddin has been elected GS for the second time.
G.M Ajfar Babul has been elected senior vice-president. Manik Dutta has been elected organising secretary unopposed.
Only the election for the post of GS was held in balloting. The voting was held in Sherpur town. A total of 77 voters cast their votes.



