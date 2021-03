NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Mar 2: Moniruzzaman Sohag, chairman candidate for the upcoming Jogania Union Parishad election in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Dhaka at around 9:30pm on Saturday. He was 36.

He left parents, wife, two sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.